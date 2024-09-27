Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1818

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1818 NR JF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1818 NR JF
8 Escudos 1818 NR JF
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 134
Obverse 8 Escudos 1818 P FM
Reverse 8 Escudos 1818 P FM
8 Escudos 1818 P FM
Average price 2700 $
Sales
1 123
Obverse 4 Escudos 1818 NR JF
Reverse 4 Escudos 1818 NR JF
4 Escudos 1818 NR JF
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 2 Escudos 1818 P FM
Reverse 2 Escudos 1818 P FM
2 Escudos 1818 P FM
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 1 Escudo 1818 NR JF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1818 NR JF
1 Escudo 1818 NR JF
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 1 Escudo 1818 P FM
Reverse 1 Escudo 1818 P FM
1 Escudo 1818 P FM
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 10
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search