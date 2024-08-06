Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1818 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1818 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Escudos 1818 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1818 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4309 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,680. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.

Colombia 4 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1171 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
843 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Sedwick - November 1, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Sedwick - May 1, 2014
Seller Sedwick
Date May 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Heritage - January 9, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

