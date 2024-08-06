Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1818 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1818
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1818 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4309 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,680. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1171 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
843 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
