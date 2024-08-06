Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1818 P FM (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1818
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 with mark P FM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35424 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (35)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Cayón (12)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (14)
- HERVERA (9)
- ibercoin (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Jesús Vico (7)
- Künker (2)
- Leu (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Numisor (2)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Sedwick (4)
- Soler y Llach (10)
- Stack's (12)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (3)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2136 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2456 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search