Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1818 P FM (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1818 P FM - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1818 P FM - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 with mark P FM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35424 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2136 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2456 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

