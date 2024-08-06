Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1818 P FM (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1818
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1818 with mark P FM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4642 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Grün (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Künker (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 14, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
