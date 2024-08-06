Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1818 P FM (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1818 P FM - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1818 P FM - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1818 with mark P FM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4642 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1818 P FM at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
Colombia 1 Escudo 1818 P FM at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1818 P FM at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1818 P FM at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1818 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1818 P FM at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - March 14, 2015
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 14, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1818 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1818 P FM at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1818 P FM at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1818 P FM at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

