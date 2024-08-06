1 Escudo 1818 P FM (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1818 with mark P FM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4642 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

