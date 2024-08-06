Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1818 P FM (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1818 P FM - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1818 P FM - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1818 with mark P FM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4308 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 978. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction Heritage - March 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Colombia 2 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1818 P FM at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

