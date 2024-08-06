2 Escudos 1818 P FM (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1818 with mark P FM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4308 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 978. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (7) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (2)