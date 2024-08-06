Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1818 P FM (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1818
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1818 with mark P FM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4308 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 978. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
