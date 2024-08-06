1 Escudo 1818 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1818 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4612 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (7) F (3) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service PCGS (1)