Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1818 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1818 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1818 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1818 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4612 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1818 NR JF at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1818 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1818 NR JF at auction Heritage - February 17, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1818 NR JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1818 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1818 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1818 NR JF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1818 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1818 NR JF at auction Sedwick - May 4, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date May 4, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1818 NR JF at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1818 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1818 NR JF at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

