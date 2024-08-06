Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1818 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1818
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1818 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4612 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
