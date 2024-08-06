Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1818 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1818
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31356 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,010. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1922 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1392 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2020
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
