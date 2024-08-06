8 Escudos 1818 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31356 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,010. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.

