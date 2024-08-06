Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1818 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1818 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1818 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31356 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,010. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (38)
  • Cayón (11)
  • Creusy Numismatique (6)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (20)
  • Herrero (4)
  • HERVERA (12)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (12)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (5)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1922 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1392 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Heritage - January 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Heritage - December 10, 2020
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Heritage - December 10, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2020
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1818 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Colombia in 1818 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search