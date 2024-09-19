Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1801

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1801 NR JJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1801 NR JJ
8 Escudos 1801 NR JJ
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 152
Obverse 8 Escudos 1801 P JF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1801 P JF
8 Escudos 1801 P JF
Average price 2000 $
Sales
2 143
Obverse 4 Escudos 1801 NR JJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1801 NR JJ
4 Escudos 1801 NR JJ
Average price 740 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 4 Escudos 1801 P JF
Reverse 4 Escudos 1801 P JF
4 Escudos 1801 P JF
Average price 620 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 2 Escudos 1801 NR JJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1801 NR JJ
2 Escudos 1801 NR JJ
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Escudos 1801 P JF
Reverse 2 Escudos 1801 P JF
2 Escudos 1801 P JF
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1801 NR JJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1801 NR JJ
1 Escudo 1801 NR JJ
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1801 P JF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1801 P JF
1 Escudo 1801 P JF
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 16
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search