4 Escudos 1801 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1801 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 839 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (4) F (1)