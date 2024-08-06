Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1801 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1801
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1801 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 839 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
691 $
Price in auction currency 720 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
728 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
