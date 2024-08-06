Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1801 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1801
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (143) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1801 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35416 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,720. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2126 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2933 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
