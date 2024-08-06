Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1801 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1801 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1801 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (143) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1801 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35416 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,720. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (22)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (3)
  • Cayón (17)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (20)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • ibercoin (6)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (12)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (10)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • Varesi (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1801 P JF at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2126 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1801 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2933 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1801 P JF at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1801 P JF at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1801 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1801 P JF at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1801 P JF at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1801 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1801 P JF at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1801 P JF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1801 P JF at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1801 P JF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1801 P JF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1801 P JF at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1801 P JF at auction Nomisma - April 14, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date April 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1801 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1801 P JF at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 5, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1801 P JF at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 20, 2022
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1801 P JF at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1801 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1801 P JF at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Colombia 8 Escudos 1801 P JF at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Colombia 8 Escudos 1801 P JF at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction
Colombia 8 Escudos 1801 P JF at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Colombia 8 Escudos 1801 P JF at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Colombia in 1801 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search