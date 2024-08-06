Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1801 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1801 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5365 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
