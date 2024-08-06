Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1801 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1801 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1801 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1801 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5365 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • DNW (1)
Colombia 4 Escudos 1801 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
864 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1801 NR JJ at auction DNW - September 18, 2015
Seller DNW
Date September 18, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Colombia in 1801 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search