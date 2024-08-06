Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1801 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1801 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1801 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1801 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 784 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Leu (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1801 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1801 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1801 NR JJ at auction Leu - May 7, 2001
Seller Leu
Date May 7, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

