8 Escudos 1801 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1801 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22061 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,400. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.

