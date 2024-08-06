Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1801 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1801
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1801 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22061 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,400. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2629 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date February 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
