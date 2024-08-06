1 Escudo 1801 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1801 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64310 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 600. Bidding took place May 24, 2023.

