Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1801 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1801 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1801 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1801 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64310 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 600. Bidding took place May 24, 2023.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1801 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1801 P JF at auction Heritage - May 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Colombia 1 Escudo 1801 P JF at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
Colombia 1 Escudo 1801 P JF at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 25, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1801 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1801 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1801 P JF at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1801 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1801 P JF at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1801 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - March 20, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1801 P JF at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1801 P JF at auction Creusy Numismatique - June 17, 2014
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date June 17, 2014
Condition VG DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1801 P JF at auction Creusy Numismatique - March 6, 2014
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date March 6, 2014
Condition VG DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1801 P JF at auction ibercoin - February 11, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1801 P JF at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2012
Condition VG
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1801 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

