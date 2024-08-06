Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1801 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1801
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1801 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64310 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 600. Bidding took place May 24, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2012
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
