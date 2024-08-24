Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1788

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1788 P SF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1788 P SF
8 Escudos 1788 P SF
Average price 1900 $
Sales
2 133
Obverse 8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ
8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 104
Obverse 2 Escudos 1788 P SF
Reverse 2 Escudos 1788 P SF
2 Escudos 1788 P SF
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 2 Escudos 1788 NR JJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1788 NR JJ
2 Escudos 1788 NR JJ
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1 Escudo 1788 P SF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1788 P SF
1 Escudo 1788 P SF
Average price 670 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse 1 Escudo 1788 NR JJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1788 NR JJ
1 Escudo 1788 NR JJ
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 6
