Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1788 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1788 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1788 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 770 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 700. Bidding took place May 4, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Leu (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Leu - December 6, 2022
Seller Leu
Date December 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 300 CHF
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Leu - August 22, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 1, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

