Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1788 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1788 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1788 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 P SF at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 P SF at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 P SF at auction Heritage - September 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 P SF at auction Stack's - August 29, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 29, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 P SF at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - December 15, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 P SF at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 P SF at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 P SF at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
