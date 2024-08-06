Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1788 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 29, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
