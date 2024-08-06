1 Escudo 1788 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.

