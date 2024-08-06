Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31010 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1847 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
