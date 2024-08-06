8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31010 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

