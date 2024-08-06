Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31010 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Al Sur del Mundo (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (26)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (15)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (18)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (10)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (10)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (3)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Al Sur del Mundo - June 7, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1847 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Aurea - December 10, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 9, 2020
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 9, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 NR JJ at auction Nomisma - May 19, 2018
Seller Nomisma
Date May 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1788 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search