2 Escudos 1788 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (9) VF (12) F (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)

