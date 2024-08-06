Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1788 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1788 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1788 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
430 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
338 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction London Coins - June 4, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Heritage - October 1, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2013
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price

