Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1788 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1788 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- London Coins (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
430 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
338 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search