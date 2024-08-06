8 Escudos 1788 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2011.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (22) XF (59) VF (46) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (6) AU55 (4) AU53 (4) XF45 (4) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (20) PCGS (4)

