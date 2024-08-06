Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1788 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (29)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (14)
- CNG (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Downies (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (12)
- HERVERA (15)
- Hess Divo (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Jesús Vico (6)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Morton & Eden (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (17)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (4)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (4)
- Via (2)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1618 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1926 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search