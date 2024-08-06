Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1788 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1788 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1788 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2011.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1618 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1926 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Via - September 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date September 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Heritage - March 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Via - September 30, 2022
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 6, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1788 P SF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
