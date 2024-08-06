Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1788 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1788 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1788 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40044 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 650. Bidding took place August 14, 2018.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2012
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search