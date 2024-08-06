Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1788 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1788 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40044 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 650. Bidding took place August 14, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
