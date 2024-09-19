Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1787

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1787 NR JJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1787 NR JJ
8 Escudos 1787 NR JJ
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 106
Obverse 8 Escudos 1787 P SF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1787 P SF
8 Escudos 1787 P SF
Average price 1700 $
Sales
1 103
Obverse 4 Escudos 1787 NR JJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1787 NR JJ
4 Escudos 1787 NR JJ
Average price 670 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Escudos 1787 NR JJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1787 NR JJ
2 Escudos 1787 NR JJ
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 2 Escudos 1787 P SF
Reverse 2 Escudos 1787 P SF
2 Escudos 1787 P SF
Average price 470 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse 1 Escudo 1787 NR JJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1787 NR JJ
1 Escudo 1787 NR JJ
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Escudo 1787 P SF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1787 P SF
1 Escudo 1787 P SF
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 29
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search