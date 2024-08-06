Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1787 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1787
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1787 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 553 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2083 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
