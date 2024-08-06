Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1787 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1787 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1787 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1787 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 553 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2012.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2083 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 5, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Cayón - May 20, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction MDC Monaco - December 4, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Numisor - May 11, 2021
Seller Numisor
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - November 26, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
