Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1787 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1787
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1787 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 508 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
