4 Escudos 1787 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1787 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 508 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.

Сondition VF (2)