1 Escudo 1787 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1787 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 518 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place July 2, 2015.

