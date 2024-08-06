Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1787 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1787 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1787 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1787 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 518 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place July 2, 2015.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1787 P SF at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Colombia 1 Escudo 1787 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1787 P SF at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1787 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1787 P SF at auction Heritage - March 31, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 31, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1787 P SF at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1787 P SF at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1787 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1787 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1787 P SF at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1787 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - July 10, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1787 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1787 P SF at auction Spink - January 10, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1787 P SF at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1787 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1787 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 16, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 16, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1787 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1787 P SF at auction Sedwick - May 4, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date May 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1787 P SF at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1787 P SF at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1787 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

