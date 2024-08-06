Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1787 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1787
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1787 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 518 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place July 2, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (3)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (6)
- ibercoin (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Spink (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 31, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 16, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
12
