2 Escudos 1787 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1787
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1753 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
12
