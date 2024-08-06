Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1787 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1787 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1787 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • Varesi (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1753 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Heritage - December 14, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Varesi - October 30, 2014
Seller Varesi
Date October 30, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Stack's - November 5, 2014
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 P SF at auction Stack's - November 5, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1787 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search