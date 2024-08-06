Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1787 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1787
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1352 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
398 $
Price in auction currency 372 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
