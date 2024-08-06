Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1787 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1787 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1787 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1352 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 NR JJ at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
540 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
398 $
Price in auction currency 372 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 NR JJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 NR JJ at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1787 NR JJ at auction Heritage - July 30, 2002
Seller Heritage
Date July 30, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
