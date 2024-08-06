Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1787 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1787
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1787 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31279 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (29)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (20)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (13)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (4)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Sedwick (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
- UBS (6)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1922 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1627 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2023
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search