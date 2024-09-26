Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1785

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1785 NR JJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1785 NR JJ
8 Escudos 1785 NR JJ
Average price 4000 $
Sales
0 60
Obverse 8 Escudos 1785 P SF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1785 P SF
8 Escudos 1785 P SF
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 61
Obverse 2 Escudos 1785 NR JJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1785 NR JJ
2 Escudos 1785 NR JJ
Average price 450 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 2 Escudos 1785 P SF
Reverse 2 Escudos 1785 P SF
2 Escudos 1785 P SF
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 1 Escudo 1785 NR JJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1785 NR JJ
1 Escudo 1785 NR JJ
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 1 Escudo 1785 P SF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1785 P SF
1 Escudo 1785 P SF
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 34
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search