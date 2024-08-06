2 Escudos 1785 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62401 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 930. Bidding took place July 7, 2021.

