Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1785 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1785 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1785 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62401 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 930. Bidding took place July 7, 2021.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
721 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 342 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Heritage - June 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Heritage - May 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Heritage - July 8, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Numisor - May 11, 2021
Seller Numisor
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - September 15, 2015
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
