2 Escudos 1785 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1785
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62401 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 930. Bidding took place July 7, 2021.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
721 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 342 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisor
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
