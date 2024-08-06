Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1785 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1785
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 740 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Sedwick (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
328 $
Price in auction currency 306 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 20, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
