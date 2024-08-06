Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1785 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1785 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1785 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 740 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
328 $
Price in auction currency 306 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 NR JJ at auction Heritage - February 20, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 20, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 NR JJ at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 NR JJ at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1785 NR JJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

