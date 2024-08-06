Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1785 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1785 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1785 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1785 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12068 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,250. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Colombia 8 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1641 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2081 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - July 20, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Goldberg - June 15, 2021
Colombia 8 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Goldberg - June 15, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date June 15, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Colombia 8 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Sedwick - May 16, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Varesi - May 13, 2018
Seller Varesi
Date May 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - March 1, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Stack's - August 2, 2017
Colombia 8 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction Stack's - August 2, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 2, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1785 P SF at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

