Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1785 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1785
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1785 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12068 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,250. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1641 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2081 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date June 15, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 2, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
