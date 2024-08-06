Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1785 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1785
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1785 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1519 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place February 15, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
