8 Escudos 1785 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1785
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1785 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32448 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1562 $
Price in auction currency 17000 NOK
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2283 $
Price in auction currency 350000 JPY
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
