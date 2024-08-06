1 Escudo 1785 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1785 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1506 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 402.5. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

