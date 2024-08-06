Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1785 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1785 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1785 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1785 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1506 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 402.5. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1785 P SF at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 236 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1785 P SF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1785 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1785 P SF at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1785 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1785 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1785 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1785 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1785 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - December 15, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1785 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - December 15, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1785 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1785 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1785 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1785 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1785 P SF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1785 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1785 P SF at auction Sedwick - May 16, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1785 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1785 P SF at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2016
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1785 P SF at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1785 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

