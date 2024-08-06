Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1785 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Jesús Vico
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1785
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1785 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1506 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 402.5. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 236 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
