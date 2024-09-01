Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1781

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1781 NR JJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1781 NR JJ
8 Escudos 1781 NR JJ
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse 8 Escudos 1781 P SF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1781 P SF
8 Escudos 1781 P SF
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 2 Escudos 1781 NR JJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1781 NR JJ
2 Escudos 1781 NR JJ
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 2 Escudos 1781 P SF
Reverse 2 Escudos 1781 P SF
2 Escudos 1781 P SF
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 1 Escudo 1781 NR JJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1781 NR JJ
1 Escudo 1781 NR JJ
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1 Escudo 1781 P SF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1781 P SF
1 Escudo 1781 P SF
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 35
