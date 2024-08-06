Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1781 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1781 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1781 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21185 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (9)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1833 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Heritage - June 17, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date June 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

