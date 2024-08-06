1 Escudo 1781 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1781 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1)