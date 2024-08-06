Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1781 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1781 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1781 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1781 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1781 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1781 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
309 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1781 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - November 1, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1781 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1781 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
