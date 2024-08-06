2 Escudos 1781 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1140 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place October 16, 2014.

