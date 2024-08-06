Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1781 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1781 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1781 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1140 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place October 16, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction ibercoin - October 28, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 30, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction WAG - October 5, 2014
Seller WAG
Date October 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2012
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

