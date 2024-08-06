Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1781 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1781
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 950. Bidding took place October 29, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (3)
- Heritage (3)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 625 CHF
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2013
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Herrero
Date December 13, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search