Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1781 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1781 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1781 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 950. Bidding took place October 29, 2013.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 625 CHF
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - November 1, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2013
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2013
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Herrero - December 13, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date December 13, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - May 8, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date May 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 7, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1781 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

