Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1781 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1781 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1781 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (14)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (2)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1412 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction ibercoin - March 30, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Felzmann - August 24, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date August 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 P SF at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1781 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search