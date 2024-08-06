Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1781 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1781
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1412 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date August 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
