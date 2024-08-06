8 Escudos 1781 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1781 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.

