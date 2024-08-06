Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1781 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1781
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1781 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 636 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
