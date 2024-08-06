Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1781 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1781 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1781 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1781 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 636 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1781 P SF at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1781 P SF at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1781 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

