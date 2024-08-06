1 Escudo 1781 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1781 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 636 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition AU (6) XF (4) VF (22) F (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU53 (2) XF45 (1) VF25 (1) Service NGC (4) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (8)

Cayón (6)

Heritage (5)

HERVERA (1)

Jesús Vico (2)

Monedalia.es (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (5)

UBS (2)

VL Nummus (1)