Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1780

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1780 P SF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1780 P SF
8 Escudos 1780 P SF
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ
8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 4 Escudos 1780 P SF
Reverse 4 Escudos 1780 P SF
4 Escudos 1780 P SF
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 2 Escudos 1780 P SF
Reverse 2 Escudos 1780 P SF
2 Escudos 1780 P SF
Average price 400 $
Sales
1 43
Obverse 2 Escudos 1780 NR JJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1780 NR JJ
2 Escudos 1780 NR JJ
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 1 Escudo 1780 P SF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1780 P SF
1 Escudo 1780 P SF
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 1 Escudo 1780 NR JJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1780 NR JJ
1 Escudo 1780 NR JJ
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 2
Category
Year
Search