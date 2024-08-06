Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62431 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place May 11, 2022.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 18, 2023
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 16, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - November 14, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction CNG - January 28, 2020
Seller CNG
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Bolaffi - November 29, 2019
Seller Bolaffi
Date November 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Heritage - November 3, 2016
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Heritage - November 3, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

