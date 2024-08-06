Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1780 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1780
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62431 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place May 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (6)
- CNG (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Herrero (1)
- Künker (2)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Stack's (6)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search