2 Escudos 1780 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62147 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 529. Bidding took place December 13, 2012.

Сondition XF (3) VF (6) F (1)