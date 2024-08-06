Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1780 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1780 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1780 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62147 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 529. Bidding took place December 13, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
397 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
356 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction ibercoin - February 11, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Heritage - December 13, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

