2 Escudos 1780 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1780
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62147 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 529. Bidding took place December 13, 2012.
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
397 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
356 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
