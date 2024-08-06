Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1780 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1780 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1780 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1195 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (14)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Stack's (2)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 365 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Coin Cabinet - April 30, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
365 $
Price in auction currency 290 GBP
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Rio de la Plata - July 24, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date July 24, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Morton & Eden - July 2, 2015
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 2, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Heritage - August 19, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2024
Condition VF30 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1780 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search