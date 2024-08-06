Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1780 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1780
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1195 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (14)
- Cayón (4)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (4)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
365 $
Price in auction currency 290 GBP
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date July 24, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
