2 Escudos 1780 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1780 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1195 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

Сondition AU (2) XF (14) VF (22) F (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1) NCS (1)

