Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1780 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1780
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1780 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2001 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 750. Bidding took place November 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Sedwick (4)
- Soler y Llach (3)
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date June 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search