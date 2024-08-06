1 Escudo 1780 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1780 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2001 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 750. Bidding took place November 2, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (4) VF (14) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)