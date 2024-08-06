Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1780 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1780 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1780 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1780 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2001 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 750. Bidding took place November 2, 2023.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1780 P SF at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Colombia 1 Escudo 1780 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1780 P SF at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1780 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1780 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1780 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - July 16, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1780 P SF at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1780 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1780 P SF at auction Numisma - Portugal - June 4, 2015
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date June 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1780 P SF at auction Heritage Eur - May 24, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1780 P SF at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2013
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1780 P SF at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1780 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1780 P SF at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1780 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1780 P SF at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1780 P SF at auction Cayón - November 26, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date November 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1780 P SF at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1780 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - December 20, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 20, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1780 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
