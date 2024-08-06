Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1780 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1780
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1780 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,080. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
836 $
Price in auction currency 780 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date November 14, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
