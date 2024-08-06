Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1780 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1780 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1780 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1780 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,080. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • VAuctions (1)
Colombia 4 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
836 $
Price in auction currency 780 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Colombia 4 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Colombia 4 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction VAuctions - August 3, 2020
Seller VAuctions
Date August 3, 2020
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Numisor - November 14, 2017
Seller Numisor
Date November 14, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Heritage - May 18, 2017
Colombia 4 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Heritage - May 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Numisor - April 20, 2017
Seller Numisor
Date April 20, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1780 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search