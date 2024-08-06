Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1780 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1780 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1780 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32433 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,400. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Jesús Vico (5)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4400 $
Price in auction currency 4400 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3292 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Heritage - September 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - April 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Artemide Aste - April 28, 2019
Seller Artemide Aste
Date April 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - September 13, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 P SF at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
