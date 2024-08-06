Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1780 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1780
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1780 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32433 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,400. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4400 $
Price in auction currency 4400 USD
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3292 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
