Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1772

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1772 P JS
Reverse 8 Escudos 1772 P JS
8 Escudos 1772 P JS
Average price 1500 $
Sales
1 36
Obverse 8 Escudos 1772 NR VJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1772 NR VJ
8 Escudos 1772 NR VJ
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse 2 Escudos 1772 P JS
Reverse 2 Escudos 1772 P JS
2 Escudos 1772 P JS
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 2 Escudos 1772 NR VJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1772 NR VJ
2 Escudos 1772 NR VJ
Average price 440 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 1 Escudo 1772 P JS
Reverse 1 Escudo 1772 P JS
1 Escudo 1772 P JS
Average price 700 $
Sales
0 77
Obverse 1 Escudo 1772 NR VJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1772 NR VJ
1 Escudo 1772 NR VJ
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 7
